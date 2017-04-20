Early voting begins April 24

Voters in Princeton and the county will be able to flock to the polls starting Monday, April 24.

Early voting in May 6 elections for the Princeton ISD bond, Collin College trustee seats, and to decide the fate of the proposed Collin College bond issue starts Monday and runs through May 2.

Princeton voters are being asked to cast ballots on a $93.6 million PISD bond issue, select four members of the Collin College board of trustees and cast ballots on a $600 million Collin College construction bond issue.

By Wyndi Veigel • News Editor • news@princetonherald.com

