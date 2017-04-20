Thursday, 20 April, 2017
BREAKING NEWS
Early voting begins April 24

Related Posts

Facebook

The Princeton Herald

11 hours ago

The Princeton Herald

Do you know where your plants come from? How much water they need? The North Texas Municipal Water District (@NTMWD) has launched a new campaign about why North Texans should #PledgeToPlantSmart. Learn more at NorthTexasWaterIQ.org ... See MoreSee Less

View on Facebook
·Share

The Princeton Herald

11 hours ago

The Princeton Herald

Photos from Princeton baseball and softball versus Bonham available for purchase at csmedia.mycapture.com/mycapture/category.asp?CategoryID=42935 and csmedia.mycapture.com/mycapture/category.asp?CategoryID=42936 ... See MoreSee Less

View on Facebook
·Share

The Princeton Herald

15 hours ago

The Princeton Herald

Keep up with your community.
Get The Princeton Herald delivered to your home, each week, for just $33.00 a year.
To get started today, email subscribe@princetonherald.com, call 972.442.5515 x21 or
Go online to www.etypeservices.com/Princeton%20HeraldID249/default.aspx.

Get the local news, plus save on deals each week from area businesses. ... See MoreSee Less

Photo

View on Facebook
·Share

The Princeton Herald

1 day ago

The Princeton Herald

Bring your family and enjoy Olde City Park in Historic Downtown Wylie. While you are there, take a stroll through downtown where you will
find music, food, shopping and fun! For a map and lots more information, visit DiscoverWylie.com. ... See MoreSee Less

Photo

View on Facebook
·Share

View on Facebook