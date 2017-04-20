Onion Festival this Saturday

The smell of spring isn’t the only thing wafting through the air as the 13th annual Onion Festival sponsored by Princeton Lions Club will be held Saturday, April 22.

The day’s activities kick off at 8:45 a.m. with a 5K run/walk starting in front of Jackie Hendricks Stadium and ending inside the stadium. Registration table opens at 8 a.m. and the cost is $20. A kids’ one-mile fun run will also be held and cost is $10 to enter. Advance registration forms are available online at www.princetononionfestival.com

From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. arts and crafts vendors, and informational booths will be set up both inside and outside the Princeton High School.

By Joe Reavis • Staff Writer • news@princetonherald.com

