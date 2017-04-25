Wednesday, 26 April, 2017
Early voting now underway

The Princeton Herald

9 hours ago

The Princeton Herald

Early voting now underway. For times, location and complete legal notices go to www.princetonherald.com. ... See MoreSee Less

The Princeton Herald

9 hours ago

The Princeton Herald

Sam Johnson staff to offer federal agency assistance on April 26. For the full story visit www.princetonherald.com. ... See MoreSee Less

The Princeton Herald

1 day ago

The Princeton Herald

The missing subject has been found alive and well. ... See MoreSee Less

The Princeton Herald

2 days ago

The Princeton Herald

NOTICE: SUBJECT HAS BEEN FOUND ALIVE AND WELL! We appreciate everyone's comments and sighting information NOTICE: Critical Missing Person Robert William Davis white male 75 Years of age. Mr. Davis went for a walk at 3 p.m. and was last seen in the area of CR 610 and CR 618. Mr. Davis was reported wearing blue jeans, blue shirt with white horizontal lines. The Collin County Sheriff Office is the reporting agency. Please contact the Sheriff office if you see this subject.

The Princeton Herald

4 days ago

The Princeton Herald

Live music is on tap through out the day at the annual Princeton Onion Festival. Performance times are Smith Elementary at 10:15 a.m., Godwin Elementary at 10:45 a.m., Lacy Elementary at 11:15 a.m., Harper Elementary at 11:45 a.m., Clark Junior High at 12:30 p.m., PHS choir at 1:15 p.m. and Hip Hop Nation at 2 p.m. ... See MoreSee Less

