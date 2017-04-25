Early voting now underway

Early voting is being held from April 24 through May 2 for Princeton ISD Bond Election, Collin College Board of Trustees and Collin College Bond Election.

Early voting will be held at the Princeton ISD Administration Bldg., 321 Panther Parkway in Princeton on the following dates and times:

April 24 – 26: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

April 27: 8 a.m. – 7 p.m.

April 28 – 29: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

May 1 – 2: 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

There is also a Princeton temporary voting location

April 24-27: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

May 2: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Princeton High School, 1000 E. Princeton Dr., Princeton

During Early Voting, eligible voters may vote at any of the Vote Center polling locations. For a complete list of Vote Centers click on the links below.

Election Day is Saturday, May 6: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Princeton High School, 1000 E. Princeton Dr., Princeton

Collin County uses Vote Centers. On Election Day, eligible voters may vote at any location.

