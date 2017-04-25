Sam Johnson staff to offer federal agency assistance on April 26

The staff of U.S. Congressman Sam Johnson (TX-03) will host their monthly “Mobile Office Hours” on Wednesday, April 26 in Fairview, McKinney, Frisco and Murphy.

Those living in the Third District who need assistance in dealing with a federal agency are encouraged to attend.

Johnson’s staff can help with federal agency issues, such as:

Identity Theft

Medicare

Veterans Affairs (VA)

Home foreclosure

Social Security

Internal Revenue Service

In addition, Johnson’s staff can also:

Help with overseas adoptions

Provide information regarding trips to Washington, D.C.

Offer application guidance to a U.S. Service Academy

Assist with Congressional Youth Advisory Council (CYAC) applications

Process requests to have American flags flown over the U.S. Capitol building

Please be aware that Congressman Johnson is elected to serve in the legislative branch of our nation’s federal government. He does not have jurisdiction to assist with the following:

Agency decisions made in line with federal law or regulation

Problems with a state or local government agency – you must contact your state or local officials for help regarding these issues

Judicial matters

Private disputes. (Examples of these issues are Child Custody, Divorce, and Criminal Trials or Imprisonment.)

Please also be aware that, in order for Congressman Johnson’s staff to make inquiries on constituents’ behalf, the Privacy Act of 1974 requires a privacy release be signed before the agency is contacted. If you are represented by counsel, their permission to assist with the case is also required. Make sure to bring all relevant documents so staff is able to help you as expediently as possible.

Mobile Office Times and Locations

9:00am – 10:30am:

Fairview

Fairview Town Hall

372 Town Place

Fairview, Texas 75069

McKinney

McKinney City Hall

222 N. Tennessee St.

McKinney, Texas 75070

2:00 – 3:30pm:

Frisco

George A. Purefory Municipal Center

6101 Frisco Square Boulevard

Frisco, Teas 75034

Murphy

Murphy City Hall

206 N. Murphy Rd

Murphy, Texas 75094