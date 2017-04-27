Festival raises funds

Despite blustery weather to start the day, the annual Princeton Onion Festival drew a crowd for its annual run Saturday, April 22, at Princeton High School.

The event is sponsored by the Lions Club to raise funds for its community projects, which includes providing eyeglasses for children in need.

Kicking off the day was a 5K run that drew 80 competitors. First runner to cross the finish line was PHS sophomore student Jose Almaguer. First place among women runners was captured by Kat Bailey, also a PHS sophomore student.

