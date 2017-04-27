Local election information in Voter Guide

Princeton ISD Bond election, college trustees seats and college bond up for vote May 6

Princeton residents are being asked to vote Saturday, May 6 for a proposed $93.6 million bond issue, Collin College trustee seats, and a proposed $600 million Collin College bond issue.

For trustee profiles, bond information, voting locations and legal notices visit The Princeton Herald e-Edition at https://www.etypeservices.com/Princeton%20HeraldID249/default.aspx.

Residents can vote 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, May 6 at the Princeton High School, located at 1000 E. Princeton Dr. You can also vote at any Collin County location. For poll locations visit www.collintx.org/elections.