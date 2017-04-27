Looking toward the future of emergency services

When calling 911 in Princeton, residents are seeing a quicker response thanks to strides made by the fire department in recent years.

Princeton Fire Chief Tom Harvey presented information at the April 24 City council meeting detailing improvements that have been made over the past few years. Chief Harvey also told council what was needed as far as the future was concerned.

City Manager Derek Borg explained to city council members that each department, also including public works and the police department, would be presenting similar information as the city entered into this year’s budget preparation cycle.

By Wyndi Veigel • News Editor • news@princetonherald.com

For the complete story see the April 27 edition of The Princeton Herald or click here to view the e-Edition.