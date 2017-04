Pictures from the Princeton baseball and softball games at Melissa available for purchase at csmedia.mycapture.com/mycapture/category.asp?CategoryID=42928 ... See MoreSee Less

Early voting now underway. For times, location and complete legal notices go to www.princetonherald.com. ... See MoreSee Less

Councilmembers Rich Hooper and David Kleiber feel how heavy the new rifle-rated ballistic vests are. The vests weigh about 50 pounds each. The vests were donated courtesy of funds raised by Collin County Adopt-A-Cop. Photo by Wyndi Veigel/The Princeton Herald. ... See MoreSee Less Photo

The April 27 edition of The Princeton Herald is now available on racks located at at Appletree Valero, Brookshire Brothers, North End Grocery, Exxon Station, Allsups, Gilbert Grocery and Branch Grocery or via the e-Edition athttps://www.etypeservices.com/Princeton%20HeraldID249/default.aspx. ... See MoreSee Less Photo