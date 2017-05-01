Congressional Art Competition continues: vote now for 2017 People’s Choice Award

U.S. Congressman Sam Johnson’s (TX-03) Congressional Art Competition continues as voting begins for the 2017 People’s Choice Award.

From now through 5 p.m. Friday, Collin County constituents are invited to view all 95 high school students’ entries on Congressman Johnson’s website, samjohnson.house.gov, and vote for their favorite.

“Thank you to all the students who submitted artwork for the 35th Annual Congressional Art Competition and for sharing your talent with our community,” said Johnson. “To showcase their work, on May 8, I will be holding our annual Art Exhibit and Award Ceremony where our first, second, and third place winners as well as honorable mentions will be announced. But we still need your help in selecting this year’s People’s Choice Award. Therefore, I encourage folks to visit my website where you can check out the creativity of Collin County’s high school students – and then vote for your favorite piece. The artist whose work receives the most online votes will receive this year’s ‘People’s Choice Award.’ This means a lot to our student artists, and I know they would all appreciate your support. I wish all our students good luck and I thank them for participating.”

The Congressional Art Competition is open to all high school students, whether they attend public, private, or home schools.

On May 8th, Congressman Johnson will also host an art exhibit and award ceremony to display entries and announce the first, second, and third Place winners, as well as the People’s Choice Award and honorable mentions. The event is free and open to the public.

The first place winner will have the rare and unique opportunity to have their artwork displayed in the U.S. Capitol Building for one year as part of an exhibition comprised of artwork from across the country. The first place winner will also win a free trip to Washington, D.C. (courtesy of Southwest Airlines) where the student will meet with Congressman Johnson and attend an award reception and exclusive unveiling ceremony for all the art competition winners nationwide.

The second place winner’s art will displayed in the Plano District Office for one year.