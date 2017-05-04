Election Day this Saturday

Princeton residents will have the opportunity to vote this Saturday, May 6 for a $93.6 million Princeton ISD bond issue, Collin College trustee seats and a proposed $600 million Collin College bond issue.

Within the $93.6 million bond, if approved, the following projects would be funded including expanding the second junior high to full capacity during original construction, constructing an additional game field for the two junior high schools, constructing elementary number five and six, renovating both Lacy Elementary School and Godwin Elementary School, replacing and widening Bois D’ Arc, working on concrete drives and additional parking, installing turf baseball and softball fields and purchasing school sites for an additional junior high, a combination junior high and high school site and two more elementary school sites.

The Collin College bond issue, if approved by voters, will provide funds to build a 7,000-student campus in Wylie, education centers in Farmersville and Celina, and a technology center in McKinney, as well as provide for maintenance projects at existing facilities.

By Wyndi Veigel • News Editor • news@princetonherald.com

