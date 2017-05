When disaster strikes in Texas, neighboring communities pull together in a hurry to provide aid.

The series of tornadoes that impacted the Canton area Saturday, April 29 called for immediate response from area search teams.

Princeton and Lowry Crossing Fire Departments immediately offered assistance and were taken up on their offer.

By Wyndi Veigel • News Editor • news@princetonherald.com

