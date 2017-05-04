Holocaust survivor delivers strong message to PISD students

Holocaust Remembrance Day came to life for students at Clark Jr. High and Huddleston Intermediate as they had the opportunity to hear from one of the last living survivors of the Holocaust.

Ben Lesser, who survived several Ghettos, four concentration camps, two death marches and two death trains, shared his story of survival and encouraged students to stand up for their beliefs. Born in Krakow, Poland in 1928 to a family of seven, Lesser and his older sister, Lola, were the only family survivors of the Holocaust.

“It was truly amazing to have the opportunity to hear first-hand what really happened to the people in the concentration camps,” Clark 8th-grader Madison Bissell said.

By Jean Ann Collins • PISD Communications Coordinator • news@princetonherald.com

For the complete story see the May 4 edition of The Princeton Herald or click here for the e-Edition.