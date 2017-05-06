Sunday, 7 May, 2017
Princeton ISD $96.3 bond passes

The Princeton Herald

6 hours ago

The Princeton Herald

Princeton ISD $96.3 million bond passes. For the story go to www.princetonherald.com. ... See MoreSee Less

The Princeton Herald

9 hours ago

The Princeton Herald

Early voting totals released. For the results go to www.princetonherald.com. ... See MoreSee Less

The Princeton Herald

12 hours ago

The Princeton Herald

Don't forget to vote! Polls are open today from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Princeton High School. On the ballots are the $96.3 million Princeton ISD bond issue, the Collin College $600 million bond election and Collin College Board of Trustee positions. Please exercise your right to vote! ... See MoreSee Less

The Princeton Herald

14 hours ago

The Princeton Herald

Princeton baseball completed the sweep of Kaufman with a 15-2 win on Saturday in a Class 4A Region II bi-district series at Forney High School. ... See MoreSee Less

The Princeton Herald

17 hours ago

The Princeton Herald

