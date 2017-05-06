Princeton ISD $96.3 bond passes

According to unofficial final results released by the Collin County Elections office, the Princeton ISD $96.3 million bond passed with a vote of 463 to 122.

The $600 million Collin College construction bond issue passed with 33,543 voting in favor of it or 56.43 percent. 25,901 votes were cast against the bond or 43.57 percent.

Bond proceeds will go to build a campus in Wylie, education centers in Farmersville and Celina, a technology center in McKinney and provide for maintenance of existing facilities.

Four members of the Collin College Board of Trustees were also on the ballot. In Place one, Fred Moses received the most votes with 24,249 votes or 60.77 percent while Greg Gomel received 15,656 or 39.23 percent. For Place 2, incumbent Nancy Wurzman received the most votes with 22,208 or 58.43 percent while Jeri Chambers received 15,798 votes or 41.57 percent. In Place 3, Dr. Stacey Donald received the most votes with 23,255 votes or 60.56 percent while Larry Wainwright received 15,148 votes or 39.44 percent.

Unopposed incumbent Dr. Raj Menon received votes 29,925 or 100 percent for Place 5.

For the complete story see the May 11 edition of The Princeton Herald.