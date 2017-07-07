Collin County growth creates transportation challenges

Armed with a list of options, Collin County Commissioner Chris Hill is making the rounds to explain to citizens the challenges on the horizon to ensure transportation needs keep up with a population explosion expected to reach 3.5 million residents by 2050.

Collin County currently is home to about one million people, a number that is growing by more than 25,000 per year, the U.S. Census Bureau estimated. Much of that growth is now occurring in the eastern half of the county that Hill represents as Precinct 3 Commissioner. By 2050, Collin County is expected to have more residents than Dallas County.

“That is amazing, that we are expected to pass them,” Hill declared.

To address the population surge, county and state officials are looking at several plans to keep traffic flowing, allowing residents to get to and from work. The plans call for routes spanning Collin County from its eastern border to Hwy. 75 and north to south from Hwy. 380 to the southern county line.

By Joe Reavis • Staff Writer • news@princetonherald.com

For the complete story see the July 6 edition of The Princeton Herald or click here for the e-Edition.