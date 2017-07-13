Council looks at expanded FY 2017-’18 budget

With growth comes higher expenses and Princeton City Council took its first look at a proposed fiscal year 2017-‘18 budget that is expected to increase about $4.5 million from the current year budget.

“This is very preliminary,” City Manager Derek Borg said. “We still have work to do.”

The council went over budget figures in a workshop held Monday, July 10.

Preliminary figures show $9.5 million in general fund expenses, up from $6.08 million, with matching revenues. Utility fund expenses, for water and sewer services, are pegged at $8.9 million, up slightly from this year’s budgeted amount of $8.3 million.

By Joe Reavis • Staff Writer • news@princetonherald.com

For the complete story see the July 13 edition of The Princeton Herald or click here for the e-Edition.