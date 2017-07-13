High tech gym opens in Princeton

Workout Anytime, the first of its kind in Texas, opened recently at 200 S. Beauchamp Blvd. in Princeton and already is reporting that business is booming.

The franchise fitness facility is owned by John Waskow of Keller who plans to open several more in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. Manager of the Princeton location is Molly McCord.

“It was a fantastic response from the community and exceeded our expectations,” McCord said of the June 30 opening and member signup.

“We shopped three months, or so, all over Dallas-Fort Worth,” Waskow said. “When we drove through Princeton, it looked right and is booming.”

By Joe Reavis • Staff Writer • news@princetonherald.com

