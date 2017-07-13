Putting in work: Talley honing skills with summer league squad

For most college students summer break is a time to unwind and relax.

The same cannot be said for 2016 Princeton High School graduate Brandon Talley.

The former Panther is working on his baseball skills with the Texas Marshals. They’re members of the summer wood bat Texas Collegiate League.

“Getting to play on a consistent basis is going to help me be a better player once school ball starts up again,” Talley said. “This is something that I definitely needed to do. Being able to play with other college athletes that are trying to get better as a player and a person feels good.”

By David Jenkins • Staff Writer • djenkins@princetonherald.com

