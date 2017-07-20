Kansas bound: Kingston qualifies for USATF National Junior Olympics

It would be safe to say that Kingston Williams shines brightest on the big stage.

He has won multiple youth track medals in running and field events.

The Team Quest track club member will look to add to his collection during the 51st annual USA Track & Field Hershey National Junior Olympics in Lawrence, Kan.

“I tell him all the time that I am just proud to be a part of the experience. I’ve never had the notoriety that he has garnered, nor have I had this much success. It’s very rare that an athlete is tops in all of their events. It’s mind boggling,” father Treyon Williams said. “I am proud to know he has found a passion and goes above and beyond to surpass his own expectations.”

The meet, which runs July 24-30, will feature over 10,000 athletes from around the United States competing at Rock Chalk Park, home of University of Kansas track and field.

By David Jenkins • Staff Writer • sports@princetonherald.com

