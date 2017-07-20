Lake Lavon clean-up effort started

While pursuing his love of fishing, David Grote started noticing that Lavon Lake was becoming trashy. He decided to do something about it by forming a group of volunteers named Lake Lavon Clean-Up to pick up trash along shorelines and in picnic/camping areas.

The effort started with a cleanup day Sunday, July 9 that attracted one half dozen volunteers. Since then, through the Facebook page, facebook/lakelavoncleanup, Grote has attracted about 200 volunteers. The second clean-up effort was held Sunday, July 16.

“It took off like wildfire,” he declared.

Grote, 40, is an avid fisherman and a freelance photographer. During his senior year at Texas A&M University-Commerce, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in photography in 2013, he completed a project in which he shot pictures of Lake Lavon, showing the beauty and trash. That project led him to start a group to tidy up around the lake.

