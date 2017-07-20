Tax rate stays same for Princeton Independent School District

The citizens of Princeton will not see a tax rate increase from the school district this year as their proposed tax rate will stay the same.

The district’s Maintenance and Operating portion of the tax rate will stay at $1.17 and the Interest and Sinking will stay at 45 cents, bringing the tax rate to $1.62 per $100 valuation. This rate is the same as last year’s rate, according to information released by Finance Director Jona Boitmann.

Though this year’s budget is still under discussion, the board set the proposed tax rate at the Monday, July 17 board meeting.

The motion for the tax rate to stay the same was made by Trustee Lisa Caldwell and seconded by John Murray. The motion was unanimous.

An unfunded mandate of seat belts on school buses was also the topic of much discussion for the school board.

At the school board meeting, Superintendent Phil Anthony updated board members with information regarding Senate Bill 693.

By Wyndi Veigel • News Editor • news@princetonherald.com

For the complete story see the July 20 edition of The Princeton Herald or click here for the e-Edition.