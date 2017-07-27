Election filings now open

Filings opened this week for a city of Princeton election Nov. 7 for the office of mayor and two seats on the city council, and two places the Princeton Independent School District board of trustees.

Terms of office for mayor and city council are two years, and are four years for school board.

The filing period runs through Aug. 21. Early voting will be Oct. 23 through Nov. 3.

City officials who are up for election are Mayor John-Mark Caldwell and council members David Kleiber, Place 1, and Rich Hooper, Place 2. Caldwell is in his first term, Kleiber is in his second and Hooper was appointed to fill a vacancy on the council.

City candidates may file for election with City Secretary Lesia Gronemeier at City Hall, 123 W. Princeton Drive.

Trustees whose terms are expiring are Lisa Caldwell and John Murray. Caldwell is in her first term on the board and Murray served from 2008 to 2012 and returned to the board in 2016.

PISD candidates can file for the election at the administrative office, 321 Panther Parkway.

From Staff Reports • [email protected]

