JROTC Cadets complete boot camp

Cadets from Princeton High School’s junior Reserve Officers Training Corps recently attended Basic Leadership Training, better known as boot camp.

Seven students kicked off the district’s newly implemented CATE program in June with a week full of training, which included physical training or PT, academics competition, drills, swimming, uniform inspection and drill competition.

“The new JROTC program at Princeton started out with a huge win, and I am certain that we will continue this winning tradition that Princeton High School has set,” said senior Naval science instructor Lt. Commander James Reed, who comes to PHS as a retired Naval aviator with 26 years of service and 20 years of JROTC teaching experience.

The camp cadets were divided between two companies, “Blue Company” and “Gold Company.” The PHS cadets were placed in different companies, as well as different housing units or berthing facilities as they are identified by the Navy.

The following Princeton cadets attended and were assigned to a company: Cadet Ashley Rowe (Gold), Cadet Garrett Cook (Gold), Cadet Jeffery Deeds (Blue), Cadet Carlos Trevino (Gold), Cadet D.J. Glover (Blue), Cadet Brayden Strickland (Blue) and Cadet Jonathan Gonzales (Blue).

According to Lt. Commander Reed, all PHS cadets finished with very high scores. Cadet Cook was awarded the honor cadet from Gold Company. along with the academic award.

“This is highly unusual for a new cadet in the program,” Reed said. “It was a shock to all the instructors that Princeton cadets did so well since this is a newly established unit.”

Cadet Rowe was right behind Cook, and Cadet Deeds was very high on the list for Blue Company.

“All did extremely well and will be expected to assist in the leadership of the newly established unit,” Reed said. “Each cadet earned the boot camp ribbon, and these cadets will be eligible to attend leadership camp next summer.”

Following boot camp, unit leadership was established for Princeton’s JROTC.

Cadet Cook has been selected as the Commanding Officer of the new unit and will be promoted to Lieutenant Commander, while Cadet Deeds has been selected as the Executive Office and will be promoted to Lieutenant.

Cadet Rowe has been selected to be the supply officer and will be promoted to Ensign, and Cadet Strickland has been selected as the Armory Officer and will be promoted to Ensign.

Cadet Gonzales has been selected as the Administration Officer and will be promoted to Ensign, Cadet Glover has been selected as the Command Master Chief and will be promoted to Master Chief and Cadet Trevino has be selected as the 1st Lieutenant and will be promoted to Chief Petty Officer.

“Other positions will be assigned as we start up the unit,” Reed said. “The school and community can be very proud of these young men and women. They are truly on the road to success.”

Students interested in joining the ROTC program at PHS need to contact their counselor during registration Aug. 1-3 to get it added to their schedule.

By Jean Ann Collins • PISD Communications Coordinator • [email protected]

