New Princeton resident jailed

A 22-year-old man who told Princeton police officers he had lived in Princeton for only one day wound up in jail last week on charges of burglary of a vehicle and resisting arrest.

The incident occurred shortly after midnight Wednesday, July 19, at 1120 Carolina Drive when officers responded to a call about a subject walking around the neighborhood after receiving a call for burglary of a vehicle.

On arrival, Officer Isidro Trevino located a man in the vicinity, identified as Kheevin Johnson, 22, 1103 Antoinette Drive. Trevino reported that Johnson told him that he had lived in Princeton one day and that he goes for a walk every night.

Officer Kyle Strickland also responded to the call and conducted a body search of the 22-year-old, finding that he was carrying a machete, Trevino reported. Strickland then went to talk to the reporting party and found a vehicle in the area with its back hatch open.

The officers determined that a Walmart Card with a $90 cash balance and a $5 bill were missing from the vehicle, which is owned by Quinton Brubaker Darst, Trevino reported. Darst was able to provide officers with the cash balance amount, number of transactions and amount of each transaction for which the card had been used.

A search of Johnson turned up a Walmart Card, determined to be Darst’s, and a $5 bill, the officer noted.

Johnson was placed in a patrol vehicle, was able to get his hands in front of him and proceeded to disconnect the back radar and beat the plexiglass divider with the radar. He also ripped the radar bracket off its mount and the radar wiring out of the back seat, Trevino reported.

The 22-year-old was booked into the Collin County Detention Center.

