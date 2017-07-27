PISD hires new head coach from Class 5A Frisco Reedy

Princeton ISD moved up in classification in search of a new head varsity softball coach.

The district plucked Rhana Ramos from Class 5A Frisco Reedy, where she was an assistant in softball and volleyball the last two years.

“When Princeton called and asked me to come visit I felt a sense of excitement. I appreciate the small town feel, and I have always heard about the great, hardworking kids and the success of the program,” she said. “I am excited to be a part of the classroom teaching principals of Health and Medical Terminology. I am excited to be a part of the Panther family and together I hope we can create a winning culture across all of the programs.”

Ramos has 16 years coaching experience and has taught Composite Science the last 12 years.

Reedy finished last season with a sub-.500 record and missed the playoffs finishing near the bottom of the District 15-5A rankings.

By David Jenkins • Staff Writer • [email protected]

