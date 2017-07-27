Reading Club blazes to finish line with visit from fire department

Lois Nelson Public Library wrapped up their Summer Reading Club fun Wednesday, July 16 with a visit from the Princeton Fire Department.

Fire Chief Tom Harvey read a book to participants about fire safety and a shift of Princeton firefighters took kids on a tour of an accompanying fire engine brought to the library.

Participants also got to choose a book of their own to keep as a prize for participation in the reading club.

For the complete story see next week’s edition of The Princeton Herald. Video of the chief reading is featured below.