Back to School Bash this Saturday

As Princeton students get ready to go back to school, they will have the chance to get all they need at the annual Back to School Bash.

The event, which is scheduled from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 5, will be held at Smith Elementary School.

The event is being organized by Christ United Methodist Church, Princeton Independent School District and the Virtuous Ladies Association.

At the Back to School Bash, students who have pre-registered will receive vision screenings, backpacks full of school supplies, coupons for haircuts, and other sundry goodies.

Those who did not register will still be able to get supplies if there are extra and they may take advantage of the haircuts, vision testing and vendor fair as supplies last.

“We have so many school supplies this year that we anticipate everyone being able to get something,” Cathy Partridge, Associate Pastor for CUMC said.

Participants will also be able to travel through the school visiting with a variety of vendors including PTA. There will also be free giveaways including toothbrushes and toothpaste.

By Wyndi Veigel • News Editor • [email protected]

