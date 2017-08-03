Locals compete in Summer Games

MCALLEN – The Fanntastic Sports Track & Field Club took part in the July 27-29 Texas Amateur Athletic Federation Summer Games of Texas.

Competing for the boys were Nathaniel Prentice (14-under division third in 110-meter hurdles in a time of 17.90, fifth in 300 hurdles in 45.36, tied for ninth in long jump at 17-04 and 15th in triple jump at 31-04.50), Nathaniel Lee (13th in triple jump at 31-09 in 14-under), Gavin Champ (17th in triple jump at 31-01 and 29th in long jump at 14-05.75 in 14-under), Billy Howard (25th in 1,600 meters in 6:29.73 in 10-under), Isaiah Lee (14th in 400 in 1:04.01 in 12-under), Conner Leon (14th in 80-meter hurdles in 12-under), Bryce Leon (17th in 80 hurdles in 17.05 in 12-under), DJ Johnson (sixth in shot put at 32-05 in 12-under), Curry Bishop (11th in high jump at 4-00 in 12-under).

The 14-under 400-meter relay team of Ombati Antanas Jr., Willie Arkansas III, Kerion Douglas and Andre Feagans finished 16th in a time of 50.55.

The grouping of Collin Fannin, Noah Pruitt, Aidan Ratcliff and Mayan Washington finished 18th in the 10-under 400-meter relay in 1:01.11.

Competing for the girls were Talitha Johnson (20th in triple jump at 27-07 in 14-under), Raelyn Fannin (14th in 200 in 31.74 in 10-under) and Azaria Ratcliff (23rd in shot put at 25-10.75 in 14-under).

By David Jenkins • Staff Writer • [email protected]

