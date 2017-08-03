Princeton property values skyrocket

Certified property tax values released last week by Collin Central Appraisal District came in well above earlier estimates for the City of Princeton and Princeton Independent School District this summer.

Because tax values came in at more than the estimates, entities will realize property tax revenue gains. Neither the school district, nor the city, has set its 2017 property tax rate.

Collin CAD values for 2017 show a 27.84 percent gain for the school district and 32.98 percent gain for the city. Estimates released by the appraisal district in May were gains of 18.86 percent for the city and 16.72 percent for the school.

For all of Collin County, property values increased 14.15 percent from 2016 to 2017.

Collin CAD Chief Appraiser Bo Daffin reported that 348,649 parcels were appraised this year for 58 taxing entities. The district processed 66,200 property value protests, up from 54,000 in 2016, and answered 12,171 informal inquiries.

By Joe Reavis • Staff Writer • [email protected]

