The End: Summer Reading Club comes to a close for season

Another chapter in Lois Nelson Public Library’s history closed with the final Summer Reading Club for the season, which was held Wednesday, July 26.

Throughout the summer, the library had 248 children participate in the program, a large increase from last year.

“Each Wednesday, the program would have approximately 30 to 40 children that participated,” Library Director Cathy Dunkel said. The growth in attendance, Dunkel said, was the largest change that was experienced within the program.

With the program, children were given prizes for accomplishing reading goals and also participated in a weekly storytime with themed readers and crafts.

Eager summer readers embraced the ‘Build a Better World’ theme including programs with guest readers Police Chief James Waters and his staff and Fire Chief Tom Harvey and his staff.

By Wyndi Veigel • News Editor • [email protected]

