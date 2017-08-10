Teachers prepare to head back to school

As summer winds down and the start of the school year approaches, students are not the only ones who are full of excitement and anxiety.

Teachers within Princeton ISD have begun their final preparations and as they head toward the first day of school, Thursday, Aug. 17, they took a few minutes to share their thoughts with The Princeton Herald.

For Harper Elementary School first grade teacher Julie Woods, the 2017-’18 school year will mark her sixth year of teaching within PISD, a district that she feels is supportive by the administration, fellow teachers and families.

While working on myriad back-to-school plans, Woods stated that making sure that her lesson plans are perfect for the upcoming year is the most difficult part of getting ready.

“You have to make sure you are differentiating instruction for all learners in your classroom,” she said.

By Wyndi Veigel • News Editor • [email protected]

For the full story see the Aug. 10 edition or subscribe online.