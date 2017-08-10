Wait is over: Program kicks off 2017 season in tournament

Princeton’s 2017 volleyball roster will look much different from the one this time last year.

After losing six seniors to graduation, there will be just two in Alyssa Rivera and Iris Carrillo.

Junior’s Laura Staley, Faith Gunther and Athena Kirby are stepping will step in to claim a larger portion of the leadership role.

Sophomore Sydney Bazan moved up from junior varsity last season and will see more playing time this year.

Presley Shearin, spent last season as the JV setter, will be taking over that role with the varsity team.

By David Jenkins • Staff Writer • [email protected]

