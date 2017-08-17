Lone candidate files for city council post

One candidate signed up during the past week for the city of Princeton election, set for Nov. 4, in which voters are asked to select a mayor and two members of the city council.

Throwing his hat in the ring was incumbent David Kleiber, Place 1. Kleiber is seeking his third term.

Filings for city and school district positions opened July 25 and run through Aug. 21. Early voting is Oct. 23 through Nov. 3.

The other two city officials whose terms are expiring this year are Mayor John-Mark Caldwell and Rich Hooper, Place 2.

Princeton Independent School District also is slated for a November election, to elect two members to the board of trustees. Signed up already are incumbents John Murray and Lisa Caldwell.

School board members serve 4-year terms and city officials serve 2-year terms.

City candidates may file for election with City Secretary Lesia Gronemeier at City Hall, 123 W. Princeton Drive. PISD candidates can file for the election at the administrative office, 321 Panther Parkway.

By Joe Reavis • Staff Writer • [email protected]

