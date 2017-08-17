Police make four DWI arrests, focus patrol efforts

Suspected drunk drivers have kept Princeton police hopping recently as they made four driving while intoxicated arrests in just over a week, four of them for repeat offenses.

The rash of DWI charges started Aug. 5 and ran through Aug. 13. Only one of the incidents involved a wreck.

The first arrest occurred when Officer Isidro Trevino was dispatched to locate a reported reckless driver eastbound on W. Princeton Drive. Trevino located the vehicle and made a traffic stop at N. Fourth Street and Dogwood Avenue.

Contact was made with the driver, identified as Jose Torres Ortega, 59, of Princeton who advised the officer that he did not have a driver’s license. Trevino reported that he saw an open beer in the vehicle, detected an odor of alcohol and administered field sobriety tests.

Ortega was arrested on a DWI charge and it was determined that the arrest was his fourth charge. He was booked into Collin County Detention Center without incident.

By Joe Reavis • Staff Writer • [email protected]

