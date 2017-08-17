Team features returning, young talent in 2017

Princeton enters the football season with a solid mixture of senior players and young talent that saw the field in 2016.

After being thrust into the starting spot as a freshman, Brendon Strickland will lead the offense from quarterback.

“The system that he’s in is going to be very beneficial for him. He’s going to be able to throw it around a lot and we have some good guys for him to throw to,” head coach Clint Surratt said. “He’s a very mature kid and I’m excited to see what he does.”

Strickland will have a wealth of skill position players to get the ball to. Top returning targets are Alex Flores, Philip Mayfield, Tristan Gee, Maika Brinkerhoff and Jacob Purdon. Kole Massey will be a new addition.

By David Jenkins • Staff Writer • [email protected]

