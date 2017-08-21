Princeton tennis wins fall season opener

From Staff Reports

Princeton tennis opened the 2017 fall season Aug. 14 versus visiting Wylie East.

The host team won 20 of the possible 28 matches.

Individual winners were Britt Beadle, Nathan Roets, Isaiah Rios, Logan Clift, Corey Malouf, Zach Martin, Juan Pacheco, Karsen Petersen, Reece Weaks, Braden Miller, Kaitlyn White, Melanie Ugarte, Pricila Alonzo, Emma Rascon and Haley Nocktonick.

Princeton returns to action Aug. 29 with Sulphur Springs.

That is followed by with Melissa (1 p.m. Sept. 6), at Anna (1 p.m. Sept. 18), with Texarkana Pleasant Grove (9 a.m. Sept. 23), Melissa (2 p.m. Sept. 25) and Anna (2 p.m. Oct. 9).

