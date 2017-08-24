Developments on tap for city

Growth and development is the name of the game right now in Princeton and city council discussed several items regarding the expansion of town at the Monday, Aug. 21 council meeting.

Council talked about a possible zoning change for the Princeton Crossroads project, which is to be built on the eastern side of Princeton along Hwy. 380 and Boorman Lane near Princeton High School.

The zoning change was put in front of council after several public hearings both in Planning and Zoning and council which were held to allow for citizen feedback.

On the concept plan the project includes mixed family housing (apartments,) single family housing, neighborhood retail, a home improvement store, a hotel, a hospital, senior living and office, commercial and self storage. A concept plan is only the preliminary project drawing of what ultimately may go within Princeton Crossroads.

The zoning change was to ultimately change the single family housing section of the project, an estimated 358 single family lots on 87 acres, from Single Family 1 to Single Family 2.

By Wyndi Veigel • News Editor • [email protected]

For the full story see the Aug. 24 edition or subscribe online.