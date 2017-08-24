Public Works facility construction underway

Work is well underway on Monte Carlo Blvd. to give the Princeton Public Works Department a new home, one that is big enough to keep equipment out of the elements, house the staff and even provide employees with places to park off the street.

The new facility is being built on an 8-acre tract in the shadow of the new water tower, property the city already owned. It is replacing a metal structure at 524 N. Fourth Street that was erected in 1981.

Construction started in March and is expected to be completed in February 2018, Director of Public Works Tommy Mapp reported.

“I’m hoping it’s before then,” Mapp said.

The department has grown since 1981 when Princeton’s population was about 2,300. Currently, the city is in the midst of a boom with population estimated at 10,000 and increasing rapidly.

By Joe Reavis • Staff Writer • [email protected]

