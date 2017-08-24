Squads feature mixture of youth, experience

Another season of Princeton cross country is just around the bend.

Both squads bring back multiple runners from the 2016 campaign.

Back in the mix for girls head coach Maurice Hill are state meet qualifier Athena Kirby, Melissa Avila, Katelyn Bailey, Marlene Gurrola, Lizbeth Barreto, Alisa Anguiano, Maria Hernandez, Marissa Gaytan, Fatima Guerrero, Lesley Saldana and Elizabeth Maya Gomez.

Moving up from Clark Junior High are Launa Fisher, Olivia Gaytan, Lizete Montalvo, Amaris Jasso and Bria Dillard, whom should give the team some good depth.

“This year will be the best girls team I have had since I took over,” Hill said. “I am really excited and believe we will be very successful. The girls put in a ton of work this summer and it will pay off.”

By David Jenkins • Staff Writer• [email protected]

For the full story see the Aug. 24 edition or subscribe online.