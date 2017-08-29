Flood victims in Houston and neighboring communities need your help

Thursday, 31 August, 2017
2 hours ago

Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush says the water efficient Barbara Bush Tea Rose is one of his personal favorites because “just like my grandmother, it stands strong in this unpredictable Texas climate.” For more information, check out our story at princetonherald.com/2017/08/11/join-us-and-pledgetoplantsmart/ ... See MoreSee Less

George P. Bush Pledges to Plant Smart

Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush says the water efficient Barbara Bush Tea Rose is one of his personal favorites because “just like my grandmother, it ...

1 day ago

Luci Baines Johnson says planting native flowers was her mother, Lady Bird Johnson’s, greatest joy. “She wanted California to look like California, Vermont like Vermont, and Texas to look like Texas,” she says. Lady Bird’s daughter encourages Texans to conserve water and create beauty by planting native. For more information, check out our story at princetonherald.com/2017/08/11/join-us-and-pledgetoplantsmart/ ... See MoreSee Less

Luci Baines Johnson Pledges to Plant Smart

Luci Baines Johnson says planting native flowers was her mother, Lady Bird Johnson’s, greatest joy. “She wanted California to look like California, Vermont l...

2 days ago

Texas Rangers Manager Jeff Banister and Country music artist Pat Green are teaming up to promote water conservation. “When the Rangers aren’t playing and Pat isn’t singing, we’re planting native to help save water,” says Banister. Green adds, “Our favorite native plant is the Texas Sage, also known as the Texas Ranger, because it thrives in the Texas heat.” Pledge to plant smart and don’t forget about your yard. For more information, check out our story at princetonherald.com/2017/08/11/join-us-and-pledgetoplantsmart/ ... See MoreSee Less

Jeff Banister and Pat Green Pledge to Plant Smart

Country music artist Pat Green and Texas Rangers Manager Jeff Banister are teaming up to promote water conservation by planting smart this season. “When the ...

