Arson investigation continues after house fire

An arson investigation is underway after a house fire took place Saturday, Aug. 26.

Emergency services was dispatched to a fully involved structure on Gantt Street behind Lacy Elementary School around 11:30 a.m.

The vacant structure was the former location of Rainbow Connection, a daycare center, from 1986 to 2000.

After the fire, many former daycare kids that are now adults took to Facebook to reach out to the owner, Diane Andor.

“It was so fun to get to read comments about the haunted house we used to do in the building and all the fun times that were had,” she said.

During the fire, multiple fire departments were on scene to offer aid including Princeton, Melissa, McKinney, Farmersville, Lowry Crossing and Branch and American Medical Response.

Princeton Fire Marshal’s office and the Princeton Police Department also aided in the investigation.

There were no injuries as a result of the fire, from either fire personnel or civilians.

Limited information regarding the fire is available due to an ongoing arson case, which involves juveniles.

By Wyndi Veigel • News Editor • [email protected]

For more stories like this subscribe to our print or e-edition.