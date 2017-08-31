Comprehensive Plan on tap

Growth in Princeton has rendered its Comprehensive Plan obsolete, so city council members this week agreed to an update that will, among other things, coordinate various community improvement efforts currently underway.

The council met in regular session Monday, Aug. 28, at City Hall.

Pitching the need for a new comprehensive plan was Mark Bowers, an urban designer and landscape architect with Kimley-Horn in Dallas. Bowers pointed out that the city currently is working on branding, planning for parks and open spaces, and meeting infrastructure needs. A comprehensive plan would coordinate all those efforts.

“Pulling this all into one effort is much better if we go forward with everyone singing from the same songbook,” City Manager Derek Borg said. “Let’s make this one concise effort.”

By Joe Reavis • Staff Writer • [email protected]

