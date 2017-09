CELINA – Princeton came up just short of a season opening win over Celina in a 34-26 loss on Friday.

The Panthers offense finished with 431 total yards on 18 first downs. Brendon Strickland threw for 351 yards, Jacob Purdon had 154, Alex Flores recorded 137 and Maika Brinkerhoff finished with 94.

Princeton’s defensive gave up 360 yards.

For the full story and photos see the Sept. 7 issue.