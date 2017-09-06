Laubenberg will not seek re-election

By Joe Reavis

Staff Writer

[email protected]

State Rep. Jodie Laubenberg of Parker announced last week that she will not seek a ninth term of office in 2018.

Laubenberg, a Republican, has represented District 89 in the Texas House of Representatives since 2003. The Collin County district includes Allen, Fairview, Lavon, Lowry Crossing, Lucas, Murphy, Nevada, Parker, Plano, Princeton, Sachse, St. Paul and Wylie.

“After eight very productive and successful terms, I have decided not to seek re-election,” she said. “I am very grateful to the Lord for giving me the privilege and honor to serve in the Texas House. I represent some of the best constituents in this state.”

“I am ready to do something else. That will probably include a beach, rescue dogs and, hopefully, grandchildren someday,” she added.

Among her accomplishments in Austin, Laubenberg cites legislation to protect the unborn, provide stronger ballot security and strengthen Second Amendment rights.

The veteran legislator serves as chairman of the Elections Committee and as a member of the Judiciary and Civil Jurisprudence Committee. Previously she served on the committees for public health, financial services and natural resources.

“I don’t believe in term limits, but I am doing my own term limit,” she pointed out.

Political party primary elections are set for March 6, 2018 in Texas. Candidates can file for the primaries from Nov. 1 through Dec. 11.