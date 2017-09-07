Van up next on schedule

By David Jenkins

Staff Writer

[email protected]

Princeton will face Van for the third time in the last two years Friday night.

The Vandals won last season’s non-district contest 56-28 and came out on top 41-14 in the bi-district round of the Class 4A Div. I Region II playoffs.

They enter this week’s 7:30 p.m. contest at Jackie Hendricks Stadium with a 1-0 record.

“They are going to be a challenge for sure,” head coach Clint Surratt said. “We are excited about the opportunity to play a good team and continue to improve.”

They rolled 55-15 over defending 3A Div. I state champion Mineola last Friday in the season opener.

Van returns 23 lettermen after losing 15 to graduation back in June.

They bring back six offensive starters and five defensively from a squad that advanced to the 4A Div. I semifinals.

“They have a great offense, with a good quarterback and quality offensive line. Their defense is just as good,” Surratt said. “We are going to be tested on defensie for sure.”

Players to keep an eye Friday are Garrett Moseley, Kris Dike, Caleb York, Jake Kellam, Zeke Betancourt, Tristan Gentry, Bray Doring, Jackson Willis, Jayden Jacobs, Beckett Preston, Cason Bailey, Ethan Robinson and Marcus Orozco.

Dave Campbell’s Texas Football magazine tabbed

Van to win the 8-4A Div. I title, ahead of playoff qualifiers Kaufman, Terrell and Crandall.

Missing the cut were Athens, Brownsboro and Mabank.

The Vandals were listed 10th in the Texas Football 4A Div. I Top 20 rankings and were predicted to fall in the Region II final to Kennedale.

Scoring updates will be posted at the conclusion of each quarter on The Princeton Herald’s Twitter. For the full story and photos see the Sept. 14 issue.