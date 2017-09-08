Businesses coming, city-wide growth continues

All anyone has to do to tell Princeton is growing is drive down the center of town or onto Monte Carlo Boulevard to view the sea of houses under construction.

But Princeton’s growth is more than just houses. The city is also experiencing an increase in businesses and in city-wide amenities such as a hike and bike trail.

Currently underway is construction for Popeye’s Chicken and Burger King, which are situated on Hwy. 380 across from Walmart. Both of these are anticipated to open in the next few weeks according to Princeton Chief Building Official Shane Fort.

There is also a multiple building center under construction across from Walmart which at this point will contain Palio’s Italian Restaurant, a nail salon, Super Cuts, Spearmint Dental and the long-awaited Starbucks.

The city is also hard at work improving the way of life for their citizens by implementing a city-wide hike and bike trail system that would ultimately connect green spaces to one another throughout the city.

By Wyndi Veigel • News Editor • [email protected]

