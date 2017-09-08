Fall events around the corner

Applications are being accepted to participate in a pair of Princeton events this fall, the Community Garage Sale and Fall Festival.

The Community Garage Sale set for Saturday, Sept. 23, gives residents an opportunity to clear out their attics and garages while earning a little extra money.

Garage sales are set up at single location, the J.M. Caldwell Community Park/POW Camp, from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. so shoppers do not have to chase around town looking for a bargain.

Cost to reserve a 9-foot by 20-foot space is $10. Applications are available at City Hall or online at www.princetontx.gov. Deadline to register is Sept. 21.

Proceeds from the sale of garage sale spaces goes to fund community events.

The Fall Festival will be held from 2 p.m. until 8 p.m. Oct. 28 at the park.

The event allows provides a sales venue for craftsmen and vendors immediately before the Christmas holiday season begins. The city limits the number of vendors per type of item to provide variety.

Sales booth spaces are offered at $40 each and include electricity if requested. Vendors must supply their own canopy, table, chairs, extension cords and supplies.

Applications are available at City Hall and on the city web site. Deadline to sign up as a vendor is Oct. 13.

By Joe Reavis • Staff Writer • [email protected]

For more stories like this subscribe to our print or e-edition.