Van comes back for victory

Van (2-0) pulled out a 48-34 win over Princeton (0-2) in non-district action on Friday night at Jackie Hendricks Stadium. The victory was the Vandals third over the Panthers in the last two years.

Princeton was up 27-0 midway through the second quarter. Van would then cut the lead to 27-14 at halftime with a pair of scores.

Van took the lead with four straight scores in the third quarter for a 34-27 advantage.

The Vandals outscored the Panthers 14-7 in the final quarter for the two touchdown win.

For the full story and photos see the Sept. 14 issue of The Princeton Herald.

David Jenkins • Staff Writer • [email protected]