Lady Panthers earn split

Princeton volleyball played a pair of non-district road and homes matches.

They fell in four sets on the road to Van Alstyne and swept visiting Howe in three sets.

“We had a tough go in Van Alstyne. We probably played our worse game of the season,” head coach Maurice Lock said. “There were many factors with a new line-up, new players, etc. We just couldn’t seem to put it together and got down early in sets.”

He added about Howe, “It was a much better game for us. We were at home and had three days to work out the new rotations. The girls played very well.”

By David Jenkins • Staff Writer • [email protected]

For the full story see the Sept. 14 issue or subscribe online.