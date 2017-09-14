Princeton looks for first win against Creekview

By David Jenkins

Staff Writer

Princeton will look to avoid a 0-3 start to the 2017 football season Friday night.

Carrollton Creekview, a Class 5A program, comes to town 7:30 p.m. for Homecoming at Jackie Hendricks Stadium.

“Creekview is a solid (Class) 5A team that was played some tough competition. We will need to play physical and tough football in order to win,” PHS head coach Clint Surratt said.

Both programs enter the non-district contest sporting 0-2 records.

One week ago, Creekview was defeated 56-16 by North Forney and opened the season with a 35-0 defeat at Fort Worth Wyatt.

Creekview returns 22 lettermen after losing 32 to graduation back in June.

They bring back five offensive starters and four defensively, under head coach Jay Cline.

Players to keep an eye on Friday are John Hughes, D’emrik Bradford-Thomas, Cameron Officer, Jarod Hall, Marquell Phillips, Luke McPherson, Ethan Mbotto, Gabe Willis, Donovan Bakare, Zatrius Smith, Owen Orozco, Jonah Weece, Ryan Zarate and Jacob Everly.

