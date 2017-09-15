Homecoming King and Queen crowned

Tonight prior to the start of the Panther football game, the Homecoming court was recognized. Homecoming King Hunter Worthy and Homecoming Queen Iris Carrillo were crowned by last year’s Homecoming Queen Maggie Guapo.

Other senior court members include queen nominees Logan Simmons, April Valdivia and Mimi Winters and king nominees Elmer Cruz, Alex Flores and Humberto Flores.

Homecoming court also includes Freshmen Prince Samuel Kay and Princess and Gracee Nocktonick, Sophomore Prince Jay Hill and Princess Fatima Guerrero and Junior Prince Ruben Almendarez and Princess LizBeth Mendoza.

For coronation video see below. Homecoming photos will be featured in the Sept. 21 edition of The Princeton Herald.